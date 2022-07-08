Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.
About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
