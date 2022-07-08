Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

