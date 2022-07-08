Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,549.04.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

