Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.11 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

