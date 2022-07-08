Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.11 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

