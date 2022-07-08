Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.