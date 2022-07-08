Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $4.66 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

