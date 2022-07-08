LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.