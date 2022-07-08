LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

