Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

LMB stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

