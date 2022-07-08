Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,677 shares of company stock worth $825,886. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

