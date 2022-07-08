Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$122.00 to C$125.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$120.04 and last traded at C$118.16, with a volume of 66419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.66.

L has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.80.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The stock has a market cap of C$39.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.87.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

