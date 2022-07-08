Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Oliver Laird Purchases 13,527 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,957.75).

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.36. The company has a market capitalization of £301.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00. Lookers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

