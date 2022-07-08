Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Oliver Laird Purchases 13,527 Shares

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,957.75).
LON:LOOK opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.36. The company has a market capitalization of £301.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00. Lookers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Lookers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.