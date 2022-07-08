Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 19.81 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 25.05.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 624.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

