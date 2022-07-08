Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 16,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.35 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

