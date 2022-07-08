Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE MX opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 413,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

