Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

MTEX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

