Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
MTEX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.30.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mannatech (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.