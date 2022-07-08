Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.