Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

