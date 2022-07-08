Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,762 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,549.04.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

