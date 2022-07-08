Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 million, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

