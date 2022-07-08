Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE MHH opened at $15.23 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
