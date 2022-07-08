mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.