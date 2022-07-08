MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.