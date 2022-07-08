MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

