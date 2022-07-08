MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
