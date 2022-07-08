Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $58.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

