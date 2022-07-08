Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

