Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

