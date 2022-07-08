Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

