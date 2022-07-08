Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

