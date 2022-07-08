Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

