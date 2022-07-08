Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 271,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,563.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,290 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 117,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

