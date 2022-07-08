Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $67.98 and last traded at $68.03. Approximately 15,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,519,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,388,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $23,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,899,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

