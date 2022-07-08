Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.77).

A number of research analysts have commented on MAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 609.00. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 179.70 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.32.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

