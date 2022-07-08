Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

