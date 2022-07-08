MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MS&AD Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

MSADY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

