NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.