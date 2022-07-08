Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 515,415 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC opened at $22.03 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.25 million, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

