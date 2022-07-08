Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
