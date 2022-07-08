Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

