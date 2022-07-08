Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
