Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

