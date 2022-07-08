NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.23 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
