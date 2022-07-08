New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

