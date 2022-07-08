New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

