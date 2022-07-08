New England Research & Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

