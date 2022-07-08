NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 582,670 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,670 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 15.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $868,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

