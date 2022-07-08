Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

About Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

