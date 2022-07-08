Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

