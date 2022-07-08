Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.