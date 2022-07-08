Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

