Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

