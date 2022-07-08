NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.31 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.97.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

