Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James Wakefield purchased 7,000 shares of Novacyt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($9,917.66).
Shares of LON:NCYT opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.95. The firm has a market cap of £78.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. Novacyt S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 497.30 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
