Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James Wakefield purchased 7,000 shares of Novacyt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($9,917.66).

Shares of LON:NCYT opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.95. The firm has a market cap of £78.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. Novacyt S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 497.30 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

