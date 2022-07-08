NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.